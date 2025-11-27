WDC launches research project in a bidto understand how links with the diaspora are forged and sustained

The Western Development Commission has launched a new regional research project to map and understand the many ways people and organisations stay connected with the region’s diaspora.

The research will gather insights from individuals, groups and organisations who help keep links alive between the region and those whose roots are here.

WDC Policy Analyst Aisling Moroney says the commission knows there is a wide web of connection stretching from the Western Region to those living abroad, and this research will look at this web is built and sustained……………….

Pic – Joe Kelly IRD, Aisling Moroney WDC, Allan Mulrooney WDC, Martina Hayes Mayo County Council

Across Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon, Galway and Clare, communities and organisations maintain meaningful ties with people who have moved away or who still feel part of the region through family, heritage or shared interests. These connections span community groups, arts and culture, sport, education, business, volunteering and everyday personal contact.

The WDC’s research will gather insights from individuals, groups and organisations who help keep these links alive. This includes people who have recently moved away, former residents, alumni and second or third generation connections. The findings will create a clearer picture of what is already happening, what works well and where new opportunities for collaboration or support may lie.

Speaking about the launch, Allan Mulrooney, CEO of the Western Development Commission, said:

“Across the Western Region, individuals and organisations are maintaining powerful connections with people who still feel part of this place, no matter where life has taken them. This activity is happening every day in communities, clubs, businesses, schools and online. We want to listen, learn and understand it better. This research is about acknowledging the great work already taking place, capturing the full picture and exploring how we can strengthen these relationships for the future. Every story counts and every insight helps us build stronger connections across the Western Region and beyond.”

All types of activity are important. Whether a sports club staying in touch with past players, a heritage group connecting with descendants abroad, a school engaging with alumni or a tourism project with a strong focus on diaspora, the WDC is eager to hear from anyone helping nurture these relationships.

WDC Policy Analyst Aisling Moroney added:

“This research really is the first of its kind regionally or nationally. While we know a wide web of connection stretches from the Western Region to our people living abroad, we do not yet have the detail of how this web is built and sustained. Our short survey provides an opportunity for people to help us to fill that gap, to celebrate this work and to contribute towards strengthening these connections.”

The findings will help highlight existing work, identify opportunities for collaboration and shared learning, support future initiatives based on real community needs and deepen the region’s sense of identity and belonging. The WDC is encouraging participation from sports clubs, arts and culture groups, youth organisations, volunteer networks, festivals, heritage groups, community organisations, local authorities, development companies, education providers, tourism bodies, Local Enterprise Offices, regional agencies and anyone involved in maintaining regional or diaspora connections.

The WDC is inviting individuals, community groups and organisations to take part by completing a short survey. By sharing their experiences, participants will help shape future supports that enable people and organisations across the Western Region to connect, collaborate and grow, recognising the work already underway while uncovering new opportunities to strengthen links across the region.

For more information on the survey visit our website here