CLAR funding announced for 11 projects in Donegal

CLÁR funding totalling €763,000 has been announced for 11 projects in Donegal.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline.

The latest round of funding will benefit projects in Ardara, Cloghan, Convoy, Termon, Gweedore, Glencolmcille, Glenties, Bunaninver, Kilcar, Pettigo and Inisbofin.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says this is a real and practical investment in rural communities that rely so heavily on volunteer effort and local leadership, and is backing calls for the programme to be extended to cover the whole of Donegal………..

Details of the 11 projects being aupported in Donegal –