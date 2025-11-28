Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

CLAR funding announced for 11 projects in Donegal

CLÁR funding totalling €763,000 has been announced for 11 projects in Donegal.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline.

The latest round of funding will benefit projects in Ardara, Cloghan, Convoy, Termon, Gweedore, Glencolmcille, Glenties, Bunaninver, Kilcar, Pettigo and Inisbofin.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says this is a real and practical investment in rural communities that rely so heavily on volunteer effort and local leadership, and is backing calls for the programme to be extended to cover the whole of Donegal………..

 

Details of the 11 projects being aupported in Donegal –

  1. Ardara GAA     Improve Car Park                                                          €65,000
  2. Cloghan        Upgrading Catering Services at Day Centre                €65,000
  3. Convoy    Deele Community Anglers  Solar Power System             €65,000
  4. Termon    Provision of Shelter ay Community Centre                     €65,000
  5. Gweedore    Develop Forest and River Walk                                      €65,000
  6. Glencolmcille    Develop former CoIrl as Community Amenity     €65,000
  7. Glenties/Edeninfragh   Reinstatement of Walk at Croaghs            €100,000
  8. Bunaninver Lighting at Lough Bunaninver                                       €65,000
  9. Kilcer Spectator Stand at Towney GAA                                               €100,000
  10. Pettigo   GAA loop Walk                                                                           €65,000
  11. Innisboffin  Pivniv Area  with Seating and sineage                            €43,172
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

CLAR-23
News, Audio, Top Stories

CLAR funding announced for 11 projects in Donegal

28 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with assaulting police following Derry incident yesterday

28 November 2025
coleraine court
News

Suspected sex offender due in court in Coleraine after extradition from the Canary Islands

28 November 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann working to repair overnight burst in Falcarragh

28 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

CLAR-23
News, Audio, Top Stories

CLAR funding announced for 11 projects in Donegal

28 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with assaulting police following Derry incident yesterday

28 November 2025
coleraine court
News

Suspected sex offender due in court in Coleraine after extradition from the Canary Islands

28 November 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann working to repair overnight burst in Falcarragh

28 November 2025
Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Defective Blocks Ireland says court proceedings are moving into the crucial next phase

28 November 2025
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

ESB Networks working to restore power after heavy winds overnight

28 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube