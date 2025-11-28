Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC seeking changes to terms and conditions governing well grants

A Donegal councillor says the grants available for developing new wells need to be increased, and the terms and conditions need to be changed to reflect current realities.

Cllr Michael Naughton told a meeting this week that at present, people have to live in the home for a set period before they can get the grant, but with so many people now availing of grants to bring vacant properties back into use, that condition is outdated.

The council will now write to Minister James Browne seeking the changes.

Cllr Naughton says the needs of young couples trying to build their own homes must also be considered…………..

Advertisement

