Defective Blocks Ireland says court proceedings are moving into the crucial next phase

Defective Blocks Ireland says the multiparty legal action and related proceedings against the Irish State led by Coleman Legal remains a vital route to accountability and redress for families across Donegal whose homes have been devastated.
The not for profit organisation formed in Buncrana by Adrian Sheridan and Shaun Hegarty says proceedings are moving towards their ‘crucial next phase’.
In an update, they say Coleman Legal has confirmed that discovery has now concluded across the six lead cases in the main litigation. The National Standards Authority of Ireland has raised queries on aspects of some material, and Coleman Legal is engaging directly with the NSAI to address all outstanding matters.
Defective Blocks Ireland understands that a number of technical issues have arisen between the Plaintiffs and the NSAI regarding testing methodologies applied to certain samples taken from Gransha Quarry. The NSAI issued a Notice of Motion in May seeking directions from the Court in relation to these matters.
It will return to Court on the 8th of next month.
**********************
Statement in full –
Defective Blocks Ireland has today issued an update on the multiparty
legal action and related proceedings against the Irish State. Led by Coleman Legal, the
litigation, on behalf of over 2,000 affected homeowners, remains a vital route to accountability
and redress for families across Donegal whose homes have been devastated by defective
concrete blocks.
Coleman Legal has confirmed that discovery has now concluded across the six lead cases in
the main litigation. A further exchange of documents took place in July 2025 by way of
supplemental discovery. Following this, the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI)
raised queries on aspects of the supplemental material. Coleman Legal is engaging directly with
the NSAI on these issues, working closely with the expert team to address all outstanding
matters.
Coleman Legal has also raised queries with solicitors for Cassidy Brothers in relation to
discovery furnished in March 2025. It is hoped these matters can be resolved through
correspondence and cooperation, avoiding the need for a motion before the Commercial Court
for further and better discovery.
Defective Blocks Ireland understands that a number of technical issues have arisen between
the Plaintiffs and the NSAI regarding testing methodologies applied to certain samples taken
from Gransha Quarry. The NSAI issued a Notice of Motion in May 2025 seeking directions from
the Court in relation to these matters. Since then, Coleman Legal has worked collaboratively
with the Plaintiffs’ experts to resolve the issues without requiring Court intervention. The motion
was last listed for mention on 10 November 2025, when a further date was sought. The matter
will return to Court on 8 December 2025. If the technical issues have not been resolved by that
date, the Plaintiffs will need to apply for a hearing date for the motion.
Testing of samples from the homes of the lead plaintiffs is continuing. Coleman Legal has now
received the complete set of results for one of the six lead homes. Results for the second home
are expected later this month, with the remaining results anticipated at approximately three-
month intervals thereafter. These test results are central to the expert assessment supporting
the Plaintiffs’ claims and are essential to progressing the litigation toward hearing.
As previously outlined, additional proceedings have been issued against the State, including the
Minister for Housing and others. On behalf of the Plaintiffs, Coleman Legal completed and
delivered discovery in these proceedings in July 2025. The State has a ten-month period to
provide its own discovery, due on or before 23 February 2026.
Defective Blocks Ireland Group reiterated its commitment to supporting affected homeowners
and to advancing these claims with determination and urgency.
A spokesperson for Defective Blocks Ireland said:
“Behind every set of test results and every court date are families living with fear, loss,
and uncertainty. Homeowners have waited far too long for answers and accountability.
We welcome the progress outlined in the legal case, and we will continue to stand
together to secure meaningful redress and recognition of the damage done to the homes
and lives of our community.”