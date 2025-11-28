Defective Blocks Ireland says court proceedings are moving into the crucial next phase

Defective Blocks Ireland says the multiparty legal action and related proceedings against the Irish State led by Coleman Legal remains a vital route to accountability and redress for families across Donegal whose homes have been devastated.

Defective Blocks Ireland has today issued an update on the multiparty

legal action and related proceedings against the Irish State. Led by Coleman Legal, the

litigation, on behalf of over 2,000 affected homeowners, remains a vital route to accountability

and redress for families across Donegal whose homes have been devastated by defective

concrete blocks.

Coleman Legal has confirmed that discovery has now concluded across the six lead cases in

the main litigation. A further exchange of documents took place in July 2025 by way of

supplemental discovery. Following this, the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI)

raised queries on aspects of the supplemental material. Coleman Legal is engaging directly with

the NSAI on these issues, working closely with the expert team to address all outstanding

matters.

Coleman Legal has also raised queries with solicitors for Cassidy Brothers in relation to

discovery furnished in March 2025. It is hoped these matters can be resolved through

correspondence and cooperation, avoiding the need for a motion before the Commercial Court

for further and better discovery.

Defective Blocks Ireland understands that a number of technical issues have arisen between

the Plaintiffs and the NSAI regarding testing methodologies applied to certain samples taken

from Gransha Quarry. The NSAI issued a Notice of Motion in May 2025 seeking directions from

the Court in relation to these matters. Since then, Coleman Legal has worked collaboratively

with the Plaintiffs’ experts to resolve the issues without requiring Court intervention. The motion

was last listed for mention on 10 November 2025, when a further date was sought. The matter

will return to Court on 8 December 2025. If the technical issues have not been resolved by that

date, the Plaintiffs will need to apply for a hearing date for the motion.

Testing of samples from the homes of the lead plaintiffs is continuing. Coleman Legal has now

received the complete set of results for one of the six lead homes. Results for the second home

are expected later this month, with the remaining results anticipated at approximately three-

month intervals thereafter. These test results are central to the expert assessment supporting

the Plaintiffs’ claims and are essential to progressing the litigation toward hearing.

As previously outlined, additional proceedings have been issued against the State, including the

Minister for Housing and others. On behalf of the Plaintiffs, Coleman Legal completed and

delivered discovery in these proceedings in July 2025. The State has a ten-month period to

provide its own discovery, due on or before 23 February 2026.

Defective Blocks Ireland Group reiterated its commitment to supporting affected homeowners

and to advancing these claims with determination and urgency.

A spokesperson for Defective Blocks Ireland said:

“Behind every set of test results and every court date are families living with fear, loss,

and uncertainty. Homeowners have waited far too long for answers and accountability.

We welcome the progress outlined in the legal case, and we will continue to stand

together to secure meaningful redress and recognition of the damage done to the homes

and lives of our community.”