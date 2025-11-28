Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps celebrate underage success with awards night in Ballybofey

Corey Sheridan (L), Josh Cullen (M) and Gavin McAteer (R)

There was a big turnout last night at Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey for the Finn Harps’ underage presentation night where the special guest was all-time top scorer in the League of Ireland Brendan Bradley.

As well as the awards for all the academy teams and Down Syndrome cup winners, the huge progress being made by the club at underage level was reflected by the fact that 11 young players got international call-ups for either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland in 2025.

Finn Harps chairman Ian Harkin spoke to Chris Ashmore during the event and said the underage coaching going on at the club is “second to none”…

 

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh is stepping away from his role as Head Of Academy at the club but is very proud of all the hard work going on at underage level…

 

Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan are all prime examples of what hard work can achieve – The Harps trio recently represented Ireland’s U17 team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gavin, Josh and Corey all spoke to Chris at the event…

