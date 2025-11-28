Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man remanded in custody following assault on police in Derry yesterday

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with multiple counts of assaulting police and assaulting police designated persons during an incident where an officer was also stabbed by another person.

20 year old Connlan Boyle of Rosskeen Park in Derry had been wanted by police since his bail address had been withdrawn earlier this month.

The court was told that early yesterday morning, police received a report that Boyle had been found hiding at another address and was under the influence of drugs.

Police attended the scene at around 2am and were refused entry to the house, with another person punching an officer in the head and allegedly stabbing them.

Boyle was found in the kitchen and swung his fist, hitting two officers.

While in custody, he spat in the eye of one of the detention officers, later kicking them in the thigh while being led away.

He had been on bail for a number of offences from March this year, including grievous bodily harm where he was said to have assaulted a man and woman, leaving the man bleeding and unconscious on the ground.

In the time since then, Boyle has been in court for a number of breaches of his bail conditions.

He also currently has seven suspended sentences.Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Boyle has ‘no connection’ to the stabbing of an officer that has been reported in the media.

He also said that he currently has an ongoing probation order.

Bail was refused, and Boyle will appear again on December 10.

