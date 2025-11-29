Councillor expresses concern at the increase in eviction notices being issued in Donegal

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the number of individuals coming to councillors with eviction notices is significantly increasing.

This follows the Government’s announcement that there will be rental reforms introduced during early next year which they say will protect and improve security for tenants.

Under the Tenancy SITU scheme, council can purchase a home from a landlord willing to sell.

This would allow tenants to remain in the property, however, new Cllr McMonagle says new criteria set prevents a lot of homes from being purchased by the council…………