Councillor expresses concern at the increase in eviction notices being issued in Donegal

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the number of individuals coming to councillors with eviction notices is significantly increasing.

This follows the Government’s announcement that there will be rental reforms introduced during early next year which they say will protect and improve security for tenants.

Under the Tenancy SITU scheme, council can purchase a home from a landlord willing to sell.

This would allow tenants to remain in the property, however, new Cllr McMonagle says new criteria set prevents a lot of homes from being purchased by the council…………

northern ireland ambulance service
News, Top Stories

Donegal-Dublin Expressway bus involved in serious road traffic collision in Fermanagh

29 November 2025
360_F_1540415444_kwknlm8in11Lqp1ipa3FQrORZrmyWDUT
News

€77 million spent by Department of Education on school roof repairs

29 November 2025
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News

Traffic management plan in place for Culdaff water works

29 November 2025
Lenalea wind Farm, donegal Final Turbine Installed. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Top Stories

Public consultation events being held on upcoming construction of Drumnahough Wind Farm

29 November 2025
Advertisement

