Public consultation events being held on upcoming construction of Drumnahough Wind Farm

Members of the local community and businesses from Donegal and the North-West are being invited to attend two public information events related to the upcoming construction of Drumnahough Wind Farm.

The events will enable attendees to learn more about the construction phase of the wind farm project and how to access potential supply chain opportunities linked to the project’s delivery.

These public information days will take place at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, on Wednesday 10th December, and at Foxhall Community Hall, Newmills, Letterkenny, on Thursday 11th December, from 2:30pm to 7:30pm each day.

Drumnahough Wind Farm will be constructed in rural upland Donegal, 13km from Letterkenny, across the townlands of Treankeel, Meenadaura, Carrickalangan and Cark.

Construction will support around 60 full-time direct and indirect jobs at peak delivery. Local contractors and suppliers in Donegal and the North-West will be appointed where possible during construction.

The Nordex Group has indicated, where possible, that it will work with and use local contractors, suppliers and businesses for as many parts of the turbine installation and operational phases of the Wind Farm.

This includes, among other opportunities, cranes for the installation phase and crane support for service and maintenance, electrical contractors for finishing works, and suppliers for tooling.

Local residents, community groups, and potential suppliers are encouraged to attend the public information days to meet the team, learn more, and ask any questions they may have about Drumnahough.