Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

Almost three-quarters of voters support efforts by the Department of Justice to make immigration more difficult.

That’s one of the findings of a new opinion poll in today’s Business Post.

This latest Red C poll indicates there’s overwhelming public support for the government’s crackdown on migration.

Cabinet this week announced an update to rules around eligibility for citizenship.

New legislation means people who’ve been granted asylum will have to wait five years – instead of three – before applying to become a citizen.

They’ll also face stricter rules around income and social welfare.

Asked if they support plans from the Department of Justice to make it more difficult to come to or stay in Ireland, 72% of respondents to today’s poll said yes and 11% said no.

It found support was strong across all age, gender, geographic and socio-economic cohorts – topping 63% in every category.