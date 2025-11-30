Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

Almost three-quarters of voters support efforts by the Department of Justice to make immigration more difficult.

That’s one of the findings of a new opinion poll in today’s Business Post.

This latest Red C poll indicates there’s overwhelming public support for the government’s crackdown on migration.

Cabinet this week announced an update to rules around eligibility for citizenship.

New legislation means people who’ve been granted asylum will have to wait five years – instead of three – before applying to become a citizen.

They’ll also face stricter rules around income and social welfare.

Asked if they support plans from the Department of Justice to make it more difficult to come to or stay in Ireland, 72% of respondents to today’s poll said yes and 11% said no.

It found support was strong across all age, gender, geographic and socio-economic cohorts – topping 63% in every category.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in Derry with drug-related offences

30 November 2025
istockphoto-1073140274-612x612
News, Top Stories

Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

30 November 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road in Derry closed due to road traffic collision

30 November 2025
Arrest
News

Man arrested following discovery of prescription medication in Derry

30 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in Derry with drug-related offences

30 November 2025
istockphoto-1073140274-612x612
News, Top Stories

Almost 75% of voters agree with efforts to make immigration more difficult

30 November 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road in Derry closed due to road traffic collision

30 November 2025
Arrest
News

Man arrested following discovery of prescription medication in Derry

30 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-30 121621
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for four-storey Letterkenny apartment building

30 November 2025
roadworks
News

Delays expected in Downings this week due to resurfacing works

30 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube