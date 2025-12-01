Council CEO and Taoiseach pay tribute to Michael McLoone

Former Donegal County Council Manager Michael McLoone who passed away at the weekend has been remembered as a pioneer, who totally transformed the authority.

Mr McLoone served as County Manager in Lifford from 1994 until 2010, and oversaw a number of groundbreaking initiatives, including the construction of Public Services Centres in Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Dungloe, Letterkenny and Milford.

He also chaired task forces established after the closure of Fruit of the Loom and Unifi, and served as Chair of the governing body which oversaw the transition of Letterkenny Regional Technical College into Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, current Chief Executive John McLaughlin said Michael McLoone’s commitment to local government reform was immense.……………

Meanwhile, in a statement this afternoon, Taoiseach Michael Martin says he is deeply saddened at the passing of Michael McLoone, describing him as an outstanding public servant who excelled in so many different roles.

Statement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin:

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Michael McLoone. An outstanding public servant who excelled in so many different roles. It was my privilege to know Michael and witness his dedication to his county and country. He was a towering figure of Donegal GAA. My thoughts are with his family.