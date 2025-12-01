Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI investigating criminal damage to vehicle on Fountain Street in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the Fountain Street area on Thursday evening last.

It follows reports of anti-social behaviour in the vicinity.

Police say at around 7 o’clock on Thursday, they received a report a potential pre-arranged fight between a group of young males in the Carlisle Road area of the city.

They went to the area, but no offences were identified.

Then, at around 8.30pm, reports were received of antisocial behaviour relating to a crowd of youths in the Fountain Street area.

A PSNI spokesperson says officers spoke to some of the young people, who then dispersed. A report was then received that a vehicle had been damaged as a result of the antisocial behaviour, with damage caused to the front windscreen and roof.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Thursday between 8pm and 8.30pm and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

They’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage.

