Calls for improved road safety at Liscooley crossroads

Today’s meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District heard calls for Liscooley to be made safer.
The townland sits at a crossroads between Killygordon and Castlefinn, with the N15 running through it.
A petrol station, primary school and church are all located along the national primary road in close proximity.
The area has seen fatal road collisions before, the most recent almost a year ago.
Cllr Patrick McGowan says greater traffic-calming measures must be introduced beyond the singular flashing sign currently in place: