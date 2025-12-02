Calls for improved road safety at Liscooley crossroads

Today’s meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District heard calls for Liscooley to be made safer.

The townland sits at a crossroads between Killygordon and Castlefinn, with the N15 running through it.

A petrol station, primary school and church are all located along the national primary road in close proximity.

The area has seen fatal road collisions before, the most recent almost a year ago.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says greater traffic-calming measures must be introduced beyond the singular flashing sign currently in place: