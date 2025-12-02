Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal winners at the 2025 Gaeltacht awards

There were a number of Donegal winners at the 2025 Gaeltacht Awards.

The top prize, the Pádraig Ó hAoláin Award was presented to the Edeninfagh Development Committee, a committee established in 2020 to promote the Irish language and social and cultural events in the area. They have established a cross-border project with the Ballinscreen area in County Derry, and have renovated the local hall as a community meeting hub.

The youth project award went to Céim Aniar CTR for identifying a gap in the area and providing traditional music classes for young people in Ros Goill, while the Culture, Arts & Heritage Project Award went to Comhar Fhánada agus Ghleann Bhairr CTR for organising the first Féile Cheoil agus Chultúir Fhanada (Fanád Music and Culture Festival) in May – a partnership with Gaeltacht Bheo Fhánada and Comhaltas Fhánada.

Garda-Logo
News

Fresh call for witnesses into Buncrana assault

2 December 2025
garda
News

Appeals for information following St. Johnston criminal damage

2 December 2025
phone in hand
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam

2 December 2025
Kilmacrennan Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend hit and run incident in Letterkenny

2 December 2025
