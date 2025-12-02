There were a number of Donegal winners at the 2025 Gaeltacht Awards.

The top prize, the Pádraig Ó hAoláin Award was presented to the Edeninfagh Development Committee, a committee established in 2020 to promote the Irish language and social and cultural events in the area. They have established a cross-border project with the Ballinscreen area in County Derry, and have renovated the local hall as a community meeting hub.

The youth project award went to Céim Aniar CTR for identifying a gap in the area and providing traditional music classes for young people in Ros Goill, while the Culture, Arts & Heritage Project Award went to Comhar Fhánada agus Ghleann Bhairr CTR for organising the first Féile Cheoil agus Chultúir Fhanada (Fanád Music and Culture Festival) in May – a partnership with Gaeltacht Bheo Fhánada and Comhaltas Fhánada.