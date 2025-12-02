Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

The gritters will return to the roads at 6 o’clock this evening and again at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The council is urging road users to assume that no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 6PM on Tue. 02/12:

01: National Primary North
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
LT: Letterkenny Town

The following routes will be gritted from 6AM on Wed. 03/12:

01: National Primary North
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
LT: Letterkenny Town

