Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

The gritters will return to the roads at 6 o’clock this evening and again at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.
The council is urging road users to assume that no road is ice free.
The following routes will be gritted from 6PM on Tue. 02/12:
01: National Primary North
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
LT: Letterkenny Town
The following routes will be gritted from 6AM on Wed. 03/12:
01: National Primary North
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
LT: Letterkenny Town