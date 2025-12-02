Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
MLA McHugh calls for urgent review after schools bus fails to collect students in Castlederg

It’s emerged a number of students at Holy Cross College, Strabane, were left stranded in Castlederg yesterday morning when their school bus didn’t turn up.

It’s prompted local MLA Maolíosa McHugh to lodge a formal complaint with the Education authority, saying it is not the first time this has happened.

He says there was no cover provided for the regular bus driver, and parents were not informed that their children would need an alternative mode of transport to get to school.

Mr McHugh is demanding an urgent review of cover arrangements and a guaranteed contingency plan for the Castlederg–Holy Cross route.

He says that given the current weather, it is not acceptable to have students waiting outdoors for prolonged periods of time…………….

