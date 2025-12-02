Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Only 13% of historic dumps in Donegal have been submitted for EPA certification

It’s emerged that of 23 historic dumps in Donegal, only 3, or 13%, have been submitted to the EPA for certification.

That’s slightly above the national average of 10%.

Certification is designed to minimise the risk of pollution to local ecosystems and waterways.

However, a Journal Investigates report has found a number of these sites have been categorised as high or moderate risk.

In Donegal, the old Dungloe Town Dump has been designated as high risk, with nine sites in Cloughfinn, Ramelton, Corkey, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Carrick, Carndonagh, Dunkineely and Cruckakeehan demmed to be moderate risk.

The report’s author, Conor O’Carroll spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show……..

 

You can listen to the full conversation here –

You can read the full Journal Investigates article HERE

 

The full Donegal list is as follows –

 

 

