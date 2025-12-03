Councillors seek meeting with Uisce Éireann over ongoing Inishowen outages

A meeting is being sought between councillors of the Inishowen Municipal District and Uisce Éireann over consistent water outages in the peninsula.

The issue was raised by Cllr Fionan Bradley, who said that during yesterday’s MD meeting, one outage had been fixed, but only a matter of hours later he received a call to report another burst elsewhere in the area.

Cllr Bradley says he is not confident that a meeting will be arranged, adding that these concerns should have been addressed when the utility was being set up and removed from local authority control: