Dail debates second stage of the Defective Concrete Blocks Amendment Bill

The second stage of the bill introducing amendments to Defective Concrete Block redress legislation were carried out in the Dáil chamber yesterday evening, with Donegal TDs having their voices heard.

Yesterday morning at 10am, further amendments were sent to TDs.

Speaking in the Dáil Chamber yesterday evening, Deputy Pearse Doherty did not mince his words as to his feelings about the timing..………

This was echoed buy 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward, who described the Government’s decision to publish the Defective Concrete Blocks Amendment Bill just eight hours before the Second Stage debate as ‘deliberate and disgraceful’, adding that the Government has once again placed ‘spin and secrecy ahead of families living in unsafe homes.’

Deputy Ward told last night’s debate the Oireachtas Library and Research Service confirmed they could not analyse the Bill because it was published too late.

He said this was not an oversight, claiming the Government did not want TDs reading this Bill, because If they had time to read it, they would have time to expose just how weak it is.

Deputy Ward sought to impress on the government the reality facing people in their own homes..………….

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed the publication of the bill, and in particular the provision that side-by-side building will be granted for special cases of vulnerable families who require accommodation tailored to their home to meet the needs of a resident who is disabled.

However, he said it was regrettable that the bill took over a year to prepare and publish, saying he’d pushing for this last year in cabinet.

Minister McConalogue said other outstanding issues need to be dealt with more urgency………….

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn again contrasted the treatment of DCB households with the scheme implemented for those with Pyrite in Dublin and Leinster……

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher highlighted those who are still excluded………

