Update – DCC budget meeting adjourned until tomorrow

Donegal County Council’s budget meeting has been adjourned again.

The meeting, which broke up without agreement on Friday November 21st, was due to reconvene today, with members refusing to accept the executive’s recommendation that commercial rates be increased by 5%.

However, in order to facilitate members attending the funeral of former County Manager Michael McLoone in Ballyshannon this morning, Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning convened the meeting online, and immediately sought and received a 24 hour adjournment.

Midnight tomorrow is the deadline set by government for a rate to be struck.