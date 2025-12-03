Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Update – DCC budget meeting adjourned until tomorrow

Donegal County Council’s budget meeting has been adjourned again.

The meeting, which broke up without agreement on Friday November 21st, was due to reconvene today, with members refusing to accept the executive’s recommendation that commercial rates be increased by 5%.

However, in order to facilitate members attending the funeral of former County Manager Michael McLoone in Ballyshannon this morning, Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning convened the meeting online, and immediately sought and received a 24 hour adjournment.

Midnight tomorrow is the deadline set by government for a rate to be struck.

Dennis Dump 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council investigating illegal dumping incident outside Falcarragh

3 December 2025
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Update – DCC budget meeting adjourned until tomorrow

3 December 2025
crane
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Infrastructure Plan is launched by government

3 December 2025
Dail Dec 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail debates second stage of the Defective Concrete Blocks Amendment Bill

3 December 2025
Advertisement

