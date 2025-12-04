DCC Budget Meeting continues in Lifford with no agreement in sight

It could be a long day at County House in Lifford, with Cllr Albert Doherty saying so far, there are no new budgetary proposals on the table from management.

Cllr Doherty was speaking after the reconvened budget meeting adjourned immediately to allow for discussions between senior officials and party leaders.

Speaking to Ryan Brolly in Lifford, Cllr Doherty confirmed that Sinn Féin Cllrs met with Council management last week.

Talks are expected to continue throughout today, with Cllr Doherty saying the executive need to come up with an alternative to the 5% rates increase sought in the original budget book…….

The budget meeting today has been adjourned for a second time, it’s due to reconvene at 12.30.