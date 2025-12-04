Donegal County Council to resume budget talks amid calls to freeze commercial rates

Donegal County Council is set to resume its budget meeting this morning in County House, Lifford.

The initial meeting broke up without agreement on Friday, November 21st, with members refusing to accept the executive’s recommendation that commercial rates be increased by 5%.

It was adjourned again yesterday on account of the funeral of former County Manager Michael McLoone.

The Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce yesterday appealed to the elected members not to increase rates, as businesses throughout the county are grappling with rising overheads.

CEO Toni Forrester says there needs to be more clarity on what the rates cover: