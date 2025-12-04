Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fishing industry faces €200m losses as Taoiseach vows to fight for quotas

Ireland’s major fishing organisations met the Taoiseach yesterday in a bid to secure strong government backing ahead of next week’s EU Fisheries Council meeting.

The Seafood Ireland Alliance warned that new scientific advice could result in quota cuts leading to industry losses of up to €200 million, heavily impacting coastal towns like Killybegs.

The Taoiseach and the Fisheries Ministers who were present have committed to fighting to see the Hague Preference invoked, which would see Ireland receive portions of quotas from other countries.

However, Aodh O’Donnell, the CEO of the Irish Fish Processors Organisation says it will be an uphill battle:

