Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Foyle MLA to move bill seeking better regional balance

A private members bill is to be moved in the Assembly at Stormont calling for regional balance across Northern Ireland.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin has been given leave to have the bill drafted and moved.

She told the Assembly this week that while her focus is on Derry and the North West, this is also a pressing issue for many other areas outside Belfast.

Ms McLaughlin says of 19 new businesses brought in by Invest NI over the past year, none came to Derry.

She told the Assembly there must be action to ensure regional balance is achieved……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste accuses SF of hypocrisy in debate on student fees

4 December 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Some files in the case of Edward Gallagher are ready to be submitted to the PPS

4 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting continues in Lifford with no agreement in sight

4 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste accuses SF of hypocrisy in debate on student fees

4 December 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Some files in the case of Edward Gallagher are ready to be submitted to the PPS

4 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-20 183349
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Budget Meeting continues in Lifford with no agreement in sight

4 December 2025
Sinead McLaughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foyle MLA to move bill seeking better regional balance

4 December 2025
News

More water leaks reported today in Donegal

4 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube