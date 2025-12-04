Foyle MLA to move bill seeking better regional balance

A private members bill is to be moved in the Assembly at Stormont calling for regional balance across Northern Ireland.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin has been given leave to have the bill drafted and moved.

She told the Assembly this week that while her focus is on Derry and the North West, this is also a pressing issue for many other areas outside Belfast.

Ms McLaughlin says of 19 new businesses brought in by Invest NI over the past year, none came to Derry.

She told the Assembly there must be action to ensure regional balance is achieved……