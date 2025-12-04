Poll finds substantial opposition to another nitrates directive derogation

It’s emerged that 44% of people believe Ireland shouldn’t get another derogation from the EU Nitrates Directive.

A poll from Ireland Thinks shows 46% of people in rural areas say Irish farmers shouldn’t be allowed to spread more slurry than recommended.

The European Commission has indicated it may allow a further derogation, but it will be subject to a vote by the Nitrates Committee on Tuesday.

The same poll found 82% of respondents believe clean rivers and lakes should be a priority for the Government instead.

Farmers say the derogation is vital for their future stability, but An Taisce’s Dr Elaine McGoff says the current situation can’t be allowed to remain as is………………..