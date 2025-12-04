Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Poll finds substantial opposition to another nitrates directive derogation

It’s emerged that 44% of people believe Ireland shouldn’t get another derogation from the EU Nitrates Directive.

A poll from Ireland Thinks shows 46% of people in rural areas say Irish farmers shouldn’t be allowed to spread more slurry than recommended.

The European Commission has indicated it may allow a further derogation, but it will be subject to a vote by the Nitrates Committee on Tuesday.

The same poll found 82% of respondents believe clean rivers and lakes should be a priority for the Government instead.

Farmers say the derogation is vital for their future stability, but An Taisce’s Dr Elaine McGoff says the current situation can’t be allowed to remain as is………………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

slurry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Poll finds substantial opposition to another nitrates directive derogation

4 December 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water supply issues may be experienced in Glenswilly today

4 December 2025
burnfoot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen MD heads calls for speed reduction measures on the road from Muff to Burnfoot

4 December 2025
Seafood-Ireland-Alliance-IFPO-Brussels-2025-MEDRES
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing industry faces €200m losses as Taoiseach vows to fight for quotas

4 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

slurry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Poll finds substantial opposition to another nitrates directive derogation

4 December 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water supply issues may be experienced in Glenswilly today

4 December 2025
burnfoot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen MD heads calls for speed reduction measures on the road from Muff to Burnfoot

4 December 2025
Seafood-Ireland-Alliance-IFPO-Brussels-2025-MEDRES
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing industry faces €200m losses as Taoiseach vows to fight for quotas

4 December 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to resume budget talks amid calls to freeze commercial rates

4 December 2025
donegal airport
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport awarded €700,000 in government funding

4 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube