Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

CSO figures have revealed that November saw a decline in the number of people signing on the Live Register when compared to last year in Donegal.

Last year, 7,513 people were on the list in social welfare offices across Donegal.

This has seen a 4% decline to 7,201.

Killybegs recorded the largest drop of 13%, from 392 to 340.

Donegal saw a reduction of 10%, from 506 people to 456 people signing on.

Meanwhile, Ballybofey and Dungloe both saw 7% fewer people claiming, from 994 to 920 and from 806 to 749 respectively.

Ballyshannon Social Welfare Office had 857 last year. This fell to 814, noting a drop of 5%.

A 2% decrease was recorded in Letterkenny and Buncrana. Letterkenny declined to 2,085 from 2,123, while Buncrana went from 1,373 to 1,341.

Finally, Dunfanaghy recorded a marginal decrease of 1%, from 496 to 462.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

250016842_4462837483797746_3394433219465212763_n
News

Coláiste Mhuire seeks legal advice after racist content circulated online

5 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

5 December 2025
JimOC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Juistice Minister rules out immediate public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

5 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

250016842_4462837483797746_3394433219465212763_n
News

Coláiste Mhuire seeks legal advice after racist content circulated online

5 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

5 December 2025
JimOC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Juistice Minister rules out immediate public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

5 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-05 112732
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD faced with stark reality while decorating his DCB home

5 December 2025
Kealan
News, Top Stories

Young Donegal man awarded for saving man from burning building

5 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube