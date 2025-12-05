November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

CSO figures have revealed that November saw a decline in the number of people signing on the Live Register when compared to last year in Donegal.

Last year, 7,513 people were on the list in social welfare offices across Donegal.

This has seen a 4% decline to 7,201.

Killybegs recorded the largest drop of 13%, from 392 to 340.

Donegal saw a reduction of 10%, from 506 people to 456 people signing on.

Meanwhile, Ballybofey and Dungloe both saw 7% fewer people claiming, from 994 to 920 and from 806 to 749 respectively.

Ballyshannon Social Welfare Office had 857 last year. This fell to 814, noting a drop of 5%.

A 2% decrease was recorded in Letterkenny and Buncrana. Letterkenny declined to 2,085 from 2,123, while Buncrana went from 1,373 to 1,341.

Finally, Dunfanaghy recorded a marginal decrease of 1%, from 496 to 462.