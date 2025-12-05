Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Paul Canning, Donegal Town Mart Manager Eimear McGuinness and Journalist and commentator John McAteer. Among the topics being discussed are Donegal County Council’s budget and RTE’s decision to boycott Eurovision:

Seamus Gunne has legal advice, and as we’re live at the Glendowen Craft Shop in Clonmany to mark the Buy Donegal campaign, we hear from a number of local businesses :

There’s more on the Buy Campaign, Mr Michael Sugrue speaks to us ahead of tonight’s Breast Cancer Ball, and Darren Holden of the High Kings previews their forthcoming gig in Letterkenny: