Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Paul Canning, Donegal Town Mart Manager Eimear McGuinness and Journalist and commentator John McAteer. Among the topics being discussed are Donegal County Council’s budget and RTE’s decision to boycott Eurovision:

Seamus Gunne has legal advice, and as we’re live at the Glendowen Craft Shop in Clonmany to mark the Buy Donegal campaign, we hear from a number of local businesses :

There’s more on the Buy Campaign, Mr Michael Sugrue speaks to us ahead of tonight’s Breast Cancer Ball, and Darren Holden of the High Kings previews their forthcoming gig in Letterkenny:

Top Stories

farm famers (1)
News, Top Stories

€1.7m paid out to Donegal farmers under SCEP

5 December 2025
250016842_4462837483797746_3394433219465212763_n
News

Coláiste Mhuire seeks legal advice after racist content circulated online

5 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

November sees another drop in numbers on Live Register in Donegal

5 December 2025
