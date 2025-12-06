€500,000 could be lost by Donegal player as National Lottery prize remains unclaimed

The National Lottery is appealing to Daily Million Plus players in the Ardara area of Donegal to urgently check their tickets from the 2pm draw on Sunday, 12th October, as a €500,000 top prize has yet to be claimed.

€500,000 Daily Million Plus Prize Yet to Be Claimed

National Lottery Players in Ardara, Donegal, Urged to Check Tickets ahead of 10th January Claim Deadline

The National Lottery is appealing to Daily Million Plus players in the Ardara area of Donegal to urgently check their tickets from the 2pm draw on Sunday, 12th October, as a €500,000 top prize has yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased at Ardara Filling Station, Portnoo Road, Ardara, Co. Donegal on Friday, 10th October.

The winning Daily Million Plus (2pm on Sunday, 12th October) numbers were: 9, 16, 24, 29, 32, 38, and the Bonus number was 5.

All National Lottery ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, which means the Donegal winner has until close of business on Saturday, 10th January to claim – just f ive weeks to go.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer urges all Daily Million Plus players in Donegal to carefully check their old tickets from early October to ensure they do not miss out on claiming this substantial prize.

“We are hoping to hear from a Daily Million Plus player in Ardara who won €500,000 in the 2pm draw on Sunday, 12th October. Their winning ticket was purchased at Ardara Filling Station, Portnoo Road, Ardara, Co. Donegal.

Players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, so the final deadline is Saturday, 10th January. We’re encouraging everyone in the area to check their tickets from early October carefully as you could be holding an amazing prize!”

If you’re holding the winning ticket, sign the back of it and keep it somewhere safe. Contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie. Arrangements will be made for you to collect your prize at Lottery HQ.

