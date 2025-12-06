Eligible people again being urged to avail of flu vaccination

HSE West and North West has called on all eligible people in Donegal to get vaccinated against flu immediately.

In a statement, Regional Executive Officer Tony Canavan says there’s been a rapid increase in the number of patients with influenza, including those needing hospitalisation nationally and that’s being echoed across the West and North West.

The call is being backed by Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

She says with the numbers in hospital with flu nationally expected to hit four figures by Christmas, everything possible is being done to reduce the pressure on beds.

Minister Carroll MacNeill is hopeful this year will not see a repeat of the pressures reported 12 months ago..…..

HSE release in full –

HSE urges immediate vaccine take-up in Donegal

HSE West and North West has called on all eligible people in Donegal to get vaccinated against flu immediately. Data shows that the total cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) nationally have more than doubled, showing that flu cases are surging within communities. The number of people presenting to hospital with flu is increasing and this is putting pressure on already busy healthcare services.

Urging vaccine take-up Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West said; “There has been a rapid increase in the number of patients with influenza, including those needing hospitalisation nationally and we’re seeing similar across the West and North West. The influenza season has started earlier and the risk this presents to those susceptible to more severe disease is concerning. This is putting pressure on our hospitals.”

“It is really important those groups eligible to get a flu vaccine, including; those over 60 years, those aged 2-17 years, people with underlying medical conditions and healthcare workers, take action now to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated. This will help to reduce the number of people who need treatment in hospital.”

HPSC figures show the heightened flu activity is largely attributable to the AH3N2 variant. HPSC modelling projects significant pressures on healthcare services in the coming weeks. 418 cases were reported in hospitals across the country during the week ending 29 November compared to just 213 the week before.

Free flu vaccines are available at participating pharmacies and GP clinics. For healthcare workers, free flu vaccines are available in staff vaccination clinics and at Pharmacies and GP clinics.

Consider all care options

As hospitals are particularly busy, the HSE is asking people to consider all care options. If you are sick or do get sick there are a number of healthcare options available; plan ahead and know your options:

Emergency departments may be busy with long wait times

Go to a HSE injury unit for breaks, sprains and minor wounds

Out of hour GP services are available

Your local pharmacy has expert advice on a wide range of conditions

Ensure you are up to date with flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Mr Canavan said; “We’re expecting to see more presentations at Emergency Departments in the coming days and weeks, as a result of flu. Please consider all care options before coming to hospital. We have plans in place to manage high attendances and we are doing everything we can to improve the flow of patients through the ED to minimise delays for people.”

All visitors to hospitals in the West and North West, will be required to practice good hand hygiene and use hand gel regularly, face masks are available for use throughout each hospital.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.

For more information about the flu vaccine, including where to get it, visit www.hse.ie/flu