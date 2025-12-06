Justice Minister makes no firm commitments on ailing court buildings in Donegal

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has indicated he wants to see courthouses reopened in Donegal, but has not given any firm commitments regarding timelines or investment.

During a visit to the county yesterday, he was lobbied regarding the need for repairs to a number of courthouses in the county, particularly the buildings in Carndonagh and Donegal Town, both of which are currently closed.

The department’s capital plan for the next five years includes provisions for a new courthouse in Carndonagh.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Mr O’Callaghan said there are many courthouses across the country in need of attention, and he’ll discuss the Donegal situation with OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran………….

Pics – Above Carndonagh Courthouse

Below – Donegal Town Courthouse