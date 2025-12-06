Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
More frequent rent increases could be on the way for students

There is a proposal to allow private accommodation providers to increase rent for students.

The Irish Examiner reports the Department of Higher Education’s plan is being put forward in order to attract more developers into the market and address the student accommodation shortage.

Previously, the Department of Housing proposed that a reset of market rent only be allowed every three years, meaning rents could not be increased until 2029.

The Department of Higher Education instead wants there to be a further two resets before then.

