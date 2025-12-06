Niche SSP named overall winner at the Donegal Enterprise Awards

The Donegal Enterprise Awards have taken place, with the Overall Winner and Best-Established Enterprise Award presented to Ciara and Gareth McGlynn of Niche SSP.

John Slater of Donegal Sea Salt won the Best Start-Up Award, and the Export Award was presented to Brian Rodgers of Atlantic Marine.

The Innovation Award went to Aidan Kennedy of Kenbro Boats, Anthony Kelly of Hitch received the Green Award, and the Best New Product Award was won by Isobel Sangha for The Loofah Bar.

The Digital Award went to Karen McCormick of InChargeHQ, and an Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Malachi Eastwood, of Gartan Technologies.

Niche SSP Announced as Overall Winner at the Donegal Enterprise Awards 2025

The Donegal Enterprise Awards took place in Rockhill House, celebrating outstanding businesses within the Local Enterprise Office Donegal client portfolio.

This year’s Overall Winner and Best-Established Enterprise Award was presented to Ciara and Gareth McGlynn of Niche SSP. Based in Donegal, the business will now go on to represent the county at the National Enterprise Awards Final in 2026. Runner-up in the Best-Established Enterprise category was Football Special, led by Seamus McDaid.

A wide range of categories recognised excellence across multiple business sectors.

John Slater of Donegal Sea Salt won the Best Start-Up Award, with Julie Dowling of Fudge & Gandol announced as runner-up. The Export Award was presented to Brian

Rodgers of Atlantic Marine. The Innovation Award went to Aidan Kennedy of Kenbro Boats, with Jakub Blaszczok of Ulster Mead Co. named as runner-up.

In the sustainability category, Anthony Kelly of Hitch received the Green Award for his environmentally focused business model. The Best New Product Award was won

by Isobel Sangha for The Loofah Bar. The Digital Award went to Karen McCormick of InChargeHQ, recognising her company’s strengths in digital innovation.

An Outstanding Achievement Award was also presented to Malachi Eastwood, of Gartan Technologies, acknowledging his significant contribution to the local business

community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Paul Canning, said: “Congratulations to everyone who was involved in the Donegal Enterprise Awards this year, and to our overall county winner, Niche SSP. It’s wonderful to see such a variety of businesses across Donegal being recognised at these awards.”

Following their success, Niche SSP will now represent Donegal at the National Enterprise Awards Final. Last year, Donegal boatbuilding company Seabound was among the national winners, taking home the Best Export Award. This marked the third consecutive year a Donegal business received recognition at the National Enterprise Awards, following wins by Living Green in 2024 and Silver Strand Rope Works in 2023 — a remarkable streak for Inishowen.

Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal, said: “Each year, the Donegal Enterprise Awards highlight the creativity, resilience, and ambition of our small business community, and this year was no exception. Our finalists and winners have once again shown the strength and innovation that put Donegal on the map both nationally and internationally. It was wonderful to see such a high standard of businesses recognised at the awards, and it is a very positive indicator for the future of enterprise in the county. Congratulations to all of our winners on their

achievements throughout 2025. We wish Ciara and Gareth McGlynn and the team at Niche SSP every success as they go on to represent Donegal at the National Enterprise Awards Final.”

If you would like to start or grow your business, contact Local Enterprise Office Donegal at 074 9160735, email info@leo.donegalcoco.ie, or visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Donegal.