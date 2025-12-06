‘Shutting of the Gates’ commemoration taking place today in Derry

The Apprentice Boys of Derry ‘Shutting of the Gates’ event takes place today, culminating with the burning of the effigy of Lundy at Bishop Street this afternoon at 4 o’clock.

Police say the city centre is open, but motorists driving through the city-side and Waterside areas, between 11.30 this morning and 5.30 this evening are being asked to exercise extreme care, with a small number of limited diversions on the cards.

A parade will leave the Railway Station on the Waterside at 11.30 this morning, heading across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge to the Memorial Hall.

At 1.15, a parade will leave Society Street and go to the grounds of St. Columb’s Cathedral.

Following the burning, the parade will return to the Waterside across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge, dispersing at approximately 5.15.

*****************

Full Details –

The Apprentice Boys of Derry 337th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ takes place in Derry on Saturday, 6th December.

The city centre is open and motorists driving through the city-side and Waterside areas, between 11.30am and 5.30pm, are advised to take extra care and of delays during parade times.

Signage advising of diversions/closures will be in place and officers will be on patrol.

Police work in partnership with the parade organisers and marshals to ensure minimum disruption to those going about their daily routine.

Parade details

Visiting Branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.

1.15pm

Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the grounds of St. Columb’s Cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.

3.15pm

The Parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street for the burning of the effigy at 4pm. When the parade is in Bishop Street for the burning; traffic – where possible – will be facilitated in the city, and this will be clearly signposted and officers will be on the ground to assist with traffic flow.

4.30pm

Following the burning, the parade will return to the Waterside across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge via London Street, Hawkin Street, Carlisle Road, Craigavon Bridge, and Duke Street for dispersal at Waterside Link at 5.15pm approximately.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge (Waterside-bound) and Duke Street will be closed for a short time as the parade is underway.