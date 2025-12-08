Letterkenny Lions Club Launches Online Charity Auction to Support Donegal Foodbanks

The Letterkenny Lions Club, supported by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC), in partnership with Highland Radio, is hosting its annual online charity auction to raise vital funds for families across Donegal facing financial pressure.

The auction opens at midday on Friday, 5th December and runs until midnight on Friday, 12th December 2025, with live coverage on Around the Northwest with John Breslin on Friday, 5th December.

There will also be a live auction on Highland Radio with John Breslin on Thursday, December 11th.

All proceeds will go to the Donegal Food Response Network (DFRN), which is facilitated by DLDC. DFRN supports 1,345 families and 549 individuals across Donegal by delivering 100,672 food packages annually.

During the festive season alone, it assists more than 620 families county-wide. Funds raised in each area will be spent in that area. More than 100 vouchers and items, donated by local businesses, will be available to bid on, offering ideal Christmas gifts while directly supporting a local cause.

Eamonn Stevenson, President of the Letterkenny Lions Club, said:

“Every euro raised goes straight to families struggling with food poverty in Donegal, so your bid will make a real difference this Christmas. Last year’s auction raised €12,700, supporting 18 food banks and benefitting 644 families. In 2023, the auction raised €16,000, supporting 19 food banks and benefitting 638 families. In the last two years, the auction and food donations outside Dunnes Stores for Donegal Food Response Network has raised over €30K, we’re hoping to go even further this year with the support of Donegal businesses and our local community.”

Margaret Larkin, DLDC Head of Operations, speaking on behalf of the Donegal Food Response Network, welcomed the auction and stressed the importance of support for families in need at this time of year: “The members of the Donegal Food Response Network play a crucial role in supporting their communities during times of crisis and need. Christmas and the early New Year are especially difficult for many

families, with increased financial pressure and rising demand for basic essentials.

We are grateful to the Letterkenny Lions for hosting this draw and for helping us support those who need it most.”

Discussing the auction, John Breslin from Highland Radio said “Highland is proud to be a key supporter and sponsor of this fundraising initiative. Its county-wide reach ensures that families and individuals in need receive the help they deserve, and we are honoured to play a part in strengthening our community.”

The Lion’s Club is encouraging the public to get involved by bidding, donating an item, or making a direct contribution.

View and bid at: https://letterkennylionsclub.com/.

All donations will support families in need across Donegal.