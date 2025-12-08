Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Witness appeal launched after pedestrian struck by cyclist in Fermanagh

Police in Enniskillen are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision involving a pedestrian and a cyclist on Friday evening.

A report was received at around 6.40pm of a woman, who was walking on the footpath in the Wellington Road area, being knocked to the ground by a male cyclist.

The woman, who hit her head when she fell, subsequently attended hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who might have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister does not rule out public inquiry into Creeslough

8 December 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

32 patients waiting on hospital trolleys in LUH

8 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister does not rule out public inquiry into Creeslough

8 December 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

32 patients waiting on hospital trolleys in LUH

8 December 2025
windy
News, Top Stories

Orange wind warning issued for Donegal as Storm Bram approaches

8 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Witness appeal launched after pedestrian struck by cyclist in Fermanagh

8 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube