Witness appeal launched after pedestrian struck by cyclist in Fermanagh

Police in Enniskillen are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision involving a pedestrian and a cyclist on Friday evening.

A report was received at around 6.40pm of a woman, who was walking on the footpath in the Wellington Road area, being knocked to the ground by a male cyclist.

The woman, who hit her head when she fell, subsequently attended hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who might have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101.