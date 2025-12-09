Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio Christmas concert postponed

The Highland Radio Chirstmas Concert has been postponed due to Storm Bram.

The event due to take place at the Mount Errigal Hotel will now take place tomorrow, December 10th, with all already purchased tickets honored including any overnight bookings.

Tickets are also valid for future Highland Radio events and refunds can be sought, if you can no longer attend.

For more information contact Highland Radio on +3530749125000.

Highland Radio CEO, Sean Quinn gave a full update on today’s Nine ’til Noon Show:

