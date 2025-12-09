Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Stakeknife report finds crimes of the ‘worst possible kind’ were committed by British spy

A significant report covering the actions of a high level spy inside the IRA has found there was no collusion between the British state and Loyalist Paramilitaries in the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings

The Kenova report also revealed the spy committed crimes of the ‘worst possible kind’ including murder and torture.

It’s widely accepted Freddie Scappaticci was the agent, codenamed ‘Stakeknife’ who died in 2023 but has not been identified in the report.

Sky’s Stephen Murphy said Scappaticci’s actions led to the deaths of dozens of people:

