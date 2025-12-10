Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
CIF boss says industry can build major infrastructure projects

The CEO of the Construction Industry Federation says he believes the industry has the capacity to build major projects like the Ten-T road network in Donegal, as well as building the 300,000 homes needed to address the current housing crisis.

Concern had been expressed after it emerged that over 60% of the federation’s members are increasing their overseas interests, with questions about whether there would be enough skilled workers to see projects through in Ireland.

However, CEO Andrew Brownlee told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that what’s needed are firm commitments from the government about the start of projects like the Ten-T.

Once that’s available, Mr Brownlee says, the industry will respond…………..

 

You can hear more of the interview here –

cso logo new
News

New car registrations in Donegal jump 35% in November

10 December 2025
house housing home (1)
News

Planning approvals for Donegal homes rise 16% in Q3

10 December 2025
St Francis Barnesmore
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach briefed on the need for more SNAs at St Francis NS, Barnesmore

10 December 2025
luigi mangione
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bodycam footage released two years after arrest in Optum CEO murder case

10 December 2025
