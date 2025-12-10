CIF boss says industry can build major infrastructure projects

The CEO of the Construction Industry Federation says he believes the industry has the capacity to build major projects like the Ten-T road network in Donegal, as well as building the 300,000 homes needed to address the current housing crisis.

Concern had been expressed after it emerged that over 60% of the federation’s members are increasing their overseas interests, with questions about whether there would be enough skilled workers to see projects through in Ireland.

However, CEO Andrew Brownlee told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that what’s needed are firm commitments from the government about the start of projects like the Ten-T.

Once that’s available, Mr Brownlee says, the industry will respond…………..

