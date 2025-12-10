Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Donegal TD clashes with Taoiseach over blister pack charges in pharmacies

The Taoiseach has hit back at Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in a row over the cost of blister packs at pharmacies.

At present, when community pharmacists prepare marked blister packs, particularly for older people, the cost is borne by the state.

However, that’s due to change from January 1st, with people potentially facing charges of €20 per month for the service.

In the Dail today, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty claimed these charges are happening because the government took its eye off the ball……………..

 

Hear the full debate here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cso logo new
News

New car registrations in Donegal jump 35% in November

10 December 2025
house housing home (1)
News

Planning approvals for Donegal homes rise 16% in Q3

10 December 2025
St Francis Barnesmore
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach briefed on the need for more SNAs at St Francis NS, Barnesmore

10 December 2025
luigi mangione
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bodycam footage released two years after arrest in Optum CEO murder case

10 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

cso logo new
News

New car registrations in Donegal jump 35% in November

10 December 2025
house housing home (1)
News

Planning approvals for Donegal homes rise 16% in Q3

10 December 2025
St Francis Barnesmore
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach briefed on the need for more SNAs at St Francis NS, Barnesmore

10 December 2025
luigi mangione
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bodycam footage released two years after arrest in Optum CEO murder case

10 December 2025
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD clashes with Taoiseach over blister pack charges in pharmacies

10 December 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Uisce Eireann continuing works in South and West Donegal

10 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube