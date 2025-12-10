Donegal TD clashes with Taoiseach over blister pack charges in pharmacies

The Taoiseach has hit back at Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in a row over the cost of blister packs at pharmacies.

At present, when community pharmacists prepare marked blister packs, particularly for older people, the cost is borne by the state.

However, that’s due to change from January 1st, with people potentially facing charges of €20 per month for the service.

In the Dail today, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty claimed these charges are happening because the government took its eye off the ball……………..

Hear the full debate here –