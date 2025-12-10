National Lottery winner of €500,000 in the Letterkenny area

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players in the Letterkenny area to carefully check their tickets today.

A EuroMillions player in Donegal had a Tuesday night to remember after winning the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at XL Blaney Stores in Lagg, Milford, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players in the Letterkenny area to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth an incredible €500,000. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should make contact with the Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize in Lottery HQ.

Store owner John Blaney was delighted to hear the good news: “Well I certainly wasn’t expecting this call today! Most of our customers are local so hopefully someone nearby is hearing this and is now busy checking their ticket. I imagine there will be lots of celebrations! We will be encouraging all of our customers to check their tickets today – imagine, €500,000 right before Christmas! We wish the winner all the very best with their win and hope they really enjoy it.”

Over 49,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus draws on Tuesday night. A player in Belgium won the staggering €142,433,804 jackpot on offer which means that Friday’s jackpot is set to be €17 million.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery is continuing to appeal to Daily Million Plus players in Donegal to check their tickets from the 2pm draw on Sunday 12th October as the top prize of €500,000 remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased on Friday 10th October at Ardara Filling Station, Portnoo Road, Ardara, Co. Donegal

The winning Daily Million Plus (2pm on Sunday, 12th October) numbers were: 9, 16, 24, 29, 32, 38, and the Bonus number was 5.

As National Lottery ticket holders have 90 days from the draw date to claim their prize, the deadline for this top prize amount is close of business on Saturday 10th January.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr had the following advice for players: “We are appealing to all of our Daily Million Plus players who may have purchased their tickets at the Ardara Filling Station on the Portnoo Road in Ardara on Friday 10th October to carefully check their tickets from the 2pm draw on Sunday 12th October. The winning ticket could be sitting in a glove box or in a handbag right now and with the claim deadline fast approaching on 10th January, we are urging all of our Donegal players to take a look over their old tickets as one person has a €500,000 prize waiting for them.”

“The winner should sign the back of their ticket and make contact with our Prize Claims team who will make arrangements for them to visit our famous Winners Room to pick up their top prize amount.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

