Senator Boyle raises Killybegs dentist closure in the Seanad

Senator Manus Boyle has been speaking in the Seanad today regarding the closure of the dental practice in Killybegs last December.

The practice, which closed due to not meeting new standards for infection-prevention, has remained closed following the planned retirement of the dentist earlier this year.

The lack of a local service now means children in Killybegs have to travel to Donegal Town for dental care.

Senator Boyle highlighted the challenge this is providing for parents.

In response, Junior Health Minister, Mary Butler said she will highlight his concerns:

