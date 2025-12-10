Two power outages in Donegal as the county escapes the worst of Storm Bram

The clean up begins today after Storm Bram, with Donegal escaping relatively unscathed.

Strong winds continued to sweep northwards across the country overnight, but calmer conditions have returned this morning with all weather alerts now expired.

There had been an orange weather warning in place in Donegal, but no major issues have been reported. The ESB’s Powercheck service shows only one outstanding outage in the county, with 56 homes, farms and businesses without power in Stranorlar.

It’s anticipated all should have their power restored by 1 o’clock this afternoon.