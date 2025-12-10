Uisce Eireann continuing works in South and West Donegal

Uisce Eireann says with essential maintenance works taking place in south and west Donegal this week, some interruptions to supply are possible.

Wednesday, 10 December, 2025: Uisce Éireann’s efforts to safeguard water supply for homes and businesses in Donegal is continuing, with essential maintenance works taking place this week.

Crews is continuing with necessary reservoir cleaning works at reservoirs on Frosses–Inver Regional Water Supply Scheme today (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.

Although unlikely, customers in Mountcharles and Frosses may experience some supply disruptions or water discolouration while the works are underway to clean reservoirs at the Frosses-Inver Water Treatment Plant today and Friday.

On Thursday, crews will be working at Mín Beannaid Reservoir and some customers in An Clochán Liath may experience discolouration as a result of these works, but for a short period only.

Speaking about the maintenance works, Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said: “These cleaning works of our reservoirs are necessary to continue to provide a safe, clean and reliable supply to customers. Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when planned works like this occur and thanks customers for their patience.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on X @IWCare .

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at water.ie

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit the Uisce Éireann website.