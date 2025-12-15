Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost €506,000 awarded to gaeltacht sporting clubs for facility upgrades

Almost €508,872 has been awarded to three sporting clubs in Gaeltacht areas under the Department’s Community and Language Support Programme.

Kilcar GAA Club will receive over €116,894 for the construction of new changing rooms.

Keadue Rovers FC has been awarded more than €64,417 to refurbish its existing changing rooms and referee’s room.

Cloughaneely Golf Club has received the largest allocation of €327,561 to construct a new clubhouse, install a new renewable energy system and provide new accessible parking facilities.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the funding, saying club will now have to fundraise to match the grants:

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Top Stories

Over €100,000 allocated to expand domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services in Donegal

15 December 2025
National Lottery
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Lottery launches urgent appeal to find winner of €500,000

15 December 2025
derry missing
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry growing concerned for missing man

15 December 2025
Advertisement

