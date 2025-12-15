Almost €506,000 awarded to gaeltacht sporting clubs for facility upgrades

Almost €508,872 has been awarded to three sporting clubs in Gaeltacht areas under the Department’s Community and Language Support Programme.

Kilcar GAA Club will receive over €116,894 for the construction of new changing rooms.

Keadue Rovers FC has been awarded more than €64,417 to refurbish its existing changing rooms and referee’s room.

Cloughaneely Golf Club has received the largest allocation of €327,561 to construct a new clubhouse, install a new renewable energy system and provide new accessible parking facilities.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the funding, saying club will now have to fundraise to match the grants: