Garda counter-terrorism training being stepped up ahead of EU presidency

Gardaí are stepping up security preparations ahead of Ireland’s EU presidency in 2026.

A London-based company has reportedly been hired to supply An Garda Síochána with counter-terrorism training simulators as part of preparations for Ireland’s EU presidency in July 2026.

Three simulation units, costing more than half a million euro, will allow senior officers to “war game” major emergency scenarios, including terrorist attacks.

According to the Irish Times, the technology will test decision-making in simulated control rooms and can recreate incidents such as the London and Paris attacks.

