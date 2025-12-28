Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Business Matters – Ep 276: Philadelphia business forum, sport and music event takes shape – plus DLDC’s Employment Engagement Coordinator

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore’s main focus of attention is a look at a very exciting Donegal Diaspora Initiative that is taking place in March in Philadelphia. 

And later in the programme, he’ll be speaking with Paul O’Donnell, about his role as Employment Engagement Coordinator, with the Donegal Local Development Company and what it entails. 

But first, the event in Philadelphia is essentially all about turning connections into action, and bringing together Donegal people through sport, culture, music, and business.

And by linking global experience with local communities this can certainly create meaningful opportunities, and open all sorts of doors.

Highland Radio is going to be directly involved, and there will be live broadcasts from Philadelphia in March. There will be a Business Forum, with some big name speakers, on Friday, March 20th, a Gaelic football tournament on Saturday, March 21st followed by plenty of music and then on Sunday, March 22nd, a brunch and various sessions in bars.

To get some more details and to find out how it has all come about, Chris linked up on zoom with the Business Forum Co-Chairs, John McDaid and Raymond Porter, who spoke to him from Philadelphia, while in studio Highland Radio’s Chief Executive Officer Sean Quinn came into explain the input from the station and how it has really captured everyone’s imagination.

More details are also available at https://connectdonegal.org/

 You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Two men die in Sligo house fire

28 December 2025
Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

CCPC launches online ‘Scam University’

28 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-28 145452
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

28 December 2025
irish passport
News, Audio

Government launches ‘Don’t Be That Person’ passport campaign

28 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Two men die in Sligo house fire

28 December 2025
Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

CCPC launches online ‘Scam University’

28 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-28 145452
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

28 December 2025
irish passport
News, Audio

Government launches ‘Don’t Be That Person’ passport campaign

28 December 2025
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Person hospitalised after falling on rocks at Ards Forest Park

28 December 2025
607453197_1363430612489873_7602507530168849711_n
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane Police urging online shoppers to be cautious

28 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube