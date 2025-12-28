Business Matters – Ep 276: Philadelphia business forum, sport and music event takes shape – plus DLDC’s Employment Engagement Coordinator

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore’s main focus of attention is a look at a very exciting Donegal Diaspora Initiative that is taking place in March in Philadelphia.

And later in the programme, he’ll be speaking with Paul O’Donnell, about his role as Employment Engagement Coordinator, with the Donegal Local Development Company and what it entails.

But first, the event in Philadelphia is essentially all about turning connections into action, and bringing together Donegal people through sport, culture, music, and business.

And by linking global experience with local communities this can certainly create meaningful opportunities, and open all sorts of doors.

Highland Radio is going to be directly involved, and there will be live broadcasts from Philadelphia in March. There will be a Business Forum, with some big name speakers, on Friday, March 20th, a Gaelic football tournament on Saturday, March 21st followed by plenty of music and then on Sunday, March 22nd, a brunch and various sessions in bars.

To get some more details and to find out how it has all come about, Chris linked up on zoom with the Business Forum Co-Chairs, John McDaid and Raymond Porter, who spoke to him from Philadelphia, while in studio Highland Radio’s Chief Executive Officer Sean Quinn came into explain the input from the station and how it has really captured everyone’s imagination.

More details are also available at https://connectdonegal.org/

