Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

LISTEN BACK: Highland Radio’s Sports Review of the Year 2025

From L-R: Highland’s Chris Ashmore, Ciaran Cannon, Mark Gallagher and Oisin Kelly

As always there were many great memories when one reflects on the sporting year that was 2025.  So it was timely that the final Sunday Sport programme of the year looked back at some of the highlights.

Sunday Sport presenter Ciaran Cannon was joined in studio by Highland Radio Head of Sport Oisin Kelly along with Mark Gallagher and Chris Ashmore and a number of special guests to rekindle some of the stand out moments.

In the first part of the programme, Chris and Ciaran spoke with guest Anthony Gorman, Director of Football at Letterkenny Rovers, as they looked back at the League of Ireland season involving Finn Harps and Derry City, and also the junior soccer scene.

 

In athletics Chris was joined by Patsy McGonagle to recall some of the great performances by local athletes this year…

In the second hour of the programme, Oisin had an overview of a particularly busy year in horse-racing, motorsport and boxing.

Dave Keena – a regular contributor on racing matters – spoke with Oisin about the racing year and not least the achievements of Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Meanwhile, Bruckless co-driver Shane Byrne, who will be alongside Jon Armstrong in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally as the 2026 World Rally Championship gets underway next month, came into studio to discuss some of the great moments in motorsport over the past 12 months and we also recapped Dungloe boxer Matthew McCole’s achievement of winning the National Elite title…

 

Part three of the programme contained a look-back at the GAA season, with so many big talking points, not least Donegal reaching the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final. Regular match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne was in studio to discuss some of the major events…

 

Anthony Gorman
Patsy McGonigle
Shane Byrne in studio with Oisin Kelly this afternoon

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Two men die in Sligo house fire

28 December 2025
Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

CCPC launches online ‘Scam University’

28 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-28 145452
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

28 December 2025
irish passport
News, Audio

Government launches ‘Don’t Be That Person’ passport campaign

28 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Two men die in Sligo house fire

28 December 2025
Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

CCPC launches online ‘Scam University’

28 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-28 145452
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

28 December 2025
irish passport
News, Audio

Government launches ‘Don’t Be That Person’ passport campaign

28 December 2025
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Person hospitalised after falling on rocks at Ards Forest Park

28 December 2025
607453197_1363430612489873_7602507530168849711_n
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane Police urging online shoppers to be cautious

28 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube