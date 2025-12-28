LISTEN BACK: Highland Radio’s Sports Review of the Year 2025

As always there were many great memories when one reflects on the sporting year that was 2025. So it was timely that the final Sunday Sport programme of the year looked back at some of the highlights.

Sunday Sport presenter Ciaran Cannon was joined in studio by Highland Radio Head of Sport Oisin Kelly along with Mark Gallagher and Chris Ashmore and a number of special guests to rekindle some of the stand out moments.

In the first part of the programme, Chris and Ciaran spoke with guest Anthony Gorman, Director of Football at Letterkenny Rovers, as they looked back at the League of Ireland season involving Finn Harps and Derry City, and also the junior soccer scene.

In athletics Chris was joined by Patsy McGonagle to recall some of the great performances by local athletes this year…

In the second hour of the programme, Oisin had an overview of a particularly busy year in horse-racing, motorsport and boxing.

Dave Keena – a regular contributor on racing matters – spoke with Oisin about the racing year and not least the achievements of Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Meanwhile, Bruckless co-driver Shane Byrne, who will be alongside Jon Armstrong in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally as the 2026 World Rally Championship gets underway next month, came into studio to discuss some of the great moments in motorsport over the past 12 months and we also recapped Dungloe boxer Matthew McCole’s achievement of winning the National Elite title…

Part three of the programme contained a look-back at the GAA season, with so many big talking points, not least Donegal reaching the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final. Regular match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne was in studio to discuss some of the major events…