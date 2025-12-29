Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio pays tribute to former director Michael McGinley

The Highland Radio family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our former directors Michael McGinley.

Michael was crucial to Highland Radio’s development and success in the early 2000’s.

We extend our sincere condolences to his children Paul, Mary, Karen, Michael and Suzanne, in-laws, his grandchildren Niamh, Killian and Maia, Niall, James, Meabh and Michael, Sean, Luke and Liam, his sisters Marette and Kathleen (predeceased by his brother Brian and sister Betty), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

