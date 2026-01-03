Two senior debutants in Donegal starting line-up to face Derry

Jim McGuinness has named his Donegal team to face Derry in Round 1 of the Dr. McKenna Cup tomorrow afternoon.

Nine of the team that started the 2025 All-Ireland will line out in Letterkenny, while there will be senior debuts for Naomh Columba’s Paul O’Hare and Eoin McGeehin of St.Eunan’s.

St. Michael’s man Michael Langan, who picked up an All-Star last year, has been selected as captain.

The Dr. McKenna Cup began last night as Tyrone were 2-13 to 0-17 winners over Armagh at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds.

The full Donegal squad is named below:

Highland Radio will have live match coverage of Donegal’s game against Derry from the 1:30pm throw in tomorrow with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne.