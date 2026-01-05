Donegal Sports Star Awards launch postponed

Due to the adverse weather conditions the Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee launch will not go ahead this evening (Monday 5th January). It has been rescheduled for this coming Wednesday evening (January 7th) at 6pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Nominees wishing to get information on booking tickets for the 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards Banquet please use this link

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScnncvQyq7Ydt1uhGE158l4wk_yJVBgCe8cblwWa0k4-lItLw/viewform

The Awards Banquet takes place on Friday 30th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

When the first ever Donegal Sports Star Awards took place in the Milford Inn on the 26th of November 1976 athletics was the first category. The winner was Danny McDaid who couldn’t attend the inaugural awards night as he was away at an athletic competition. In Danny’s absence his wife Kathleen accepted the award on his behalf from Special Guest Ronnie Delany becoming the first person ever to do so. So on Wednesday evening Kathleen McDaid will have the honour of launching the 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

“It’s a great honour to be invited by the Donegal Sports Star committee to launch the 2025 Awards. I remember being at the very first awards night in the Milford Inn. Danny had won the athletics award but wasn’t able to attend. So I accepted the award for him. It was the first ever award presented so that is still very special” Kathleen said.

Danny and Kathleen have been huge supporters of the Donegal Sports Star Awards and are regular attendees at the annual presentation banquets. Danny has been honoured a number of times and launched the 2023 Awards. So two years later his wife has the honour of launching the 2025 Awards. The McDaids will become the first husband and wife to do so.

Kathleen will also be among those making the presentations to the 1976 and 1985 winners. She will be joined by representatives from the exclusive sponsors Donegal County Council, Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paul Canning and Chief Executive John G McLaughlin along with Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle.