Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday January 6th

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday January 6th:

Top Stories

32 year old man charged with the murder of Stephen McCahill in Ardara

6 January 2026
Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday January 6th

6 January 2026
All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Tuesday and Wednesday

6 January 2026
PSNI investigate arson attack in Derry

6 January 2026
Derry & Strabane Council facilities update amid weather warnings

6 January 2026

